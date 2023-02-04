Imran Khan slams govt for demolishing vendor carts provided under Ehsaas initiative in Islamabad

04 February,2023 09:37 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan lashed out at the government after authorities demolished street vendor carts, provided by during his rule under Ehsaas Rehriban initiative, in I-10 sector of the federal capital.

The PTI chief took to Twitter to share a slew of photos showing dismantled carts and products of vendors are scattered on the roadside after what appears an anti-encroachment operation.

“At a time of rising inflation & unemployment this Imported Govt showed its callousness again by demolishing street vendor carts in Islamabad's I 10 sector provided by our Govt under Ehsaas Rehriban prog[ramme]”.

Calling it “condemnable inhumane act,” the former premier claimed that the government had deliberately targeted the poor and vulnerable segment of the society.

At a time of rising inflation & unemployment this Imported Govt showed its callousness again by demolishing street vendor carts in Islamabad's I 10 sector provided by our Govt under Ehsaas Rehriban prog. Condemnable inhumane act deliberately targeting the poor & vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/D68h2hVqqk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 4, 2023

Last year, the then government of PTI launched Ehsaas Rehribaan initiative to bring poor and small pedlars into the economic mainstream by provided an enabling environment to them. The progamme also aimed at contributing to the climate change efforts as solar system-fitted carts had been provided to the vendors.

The initiative had dismantled the monopoly of shopkeepers, who used to receive a handsome rent from the street vendors on monthly basis, and provided protection to them from anti-encroachment operations. Before the project, their businesses were not secure as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) used to conduct anti-encroachment operations time and again to clear the footpaths for smooth movements of pedestrians.