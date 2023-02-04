One killed in motorcycle, dumper collision in Sargodha

04 February,2023 05:36 am

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a dumper in Sargodha on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Faisalabad Road where a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and critically injuring a woman.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources informed that the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

