ECP announces by-elections for 31 NA seats on March 19

03 February,2023 11:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday by-elections on 31 National Assembly seats.

According to the ECP, the by-elections on 31 National Assembly seats will be held on March 19. The aspiring candidates could submit their nomination papers from February 10 to 14.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by February 18, after which aspiring candidates will be issued election symbols on March 2.

