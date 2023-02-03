Police raids ex-PTI MPA Shabbir Gujjar's residence

03 February,2023 09:08 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Investigation police on Friday raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former member of provincial assembly (MPA) in Punjab aseembly Shabbir Gujjar.

Sources told that police conducted the raid to arrest Mr Gujjar over a murder case lodged against him. However, no arrests could be made. People at the residence allegedly misbehaved with the police.

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged against Mr Gujjar and his brother Khalid Gujjar for murder.

