Karachi police register FIR against woman, her brother for mistreating DSP

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi police register FIR against woman, her brother for mistreating DSP

Karachi police register FIR against woman, her brother for mistreating DSP

03 February,2023 05:58 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A maltreatment case was lodged against a woman and her brother, serving in an important security institution, on the complaint of the deputy superintendent of the traffic police at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the officer said the woman and her brother abused and ill-treated him when he tried to stop a vehicle due to reckless driving.

South-SSP Syed Asad Raza said the DSP Ishtiaq Hussain Arain was performing VVIP duty on Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road when he observed a car was driven carelessly. The DSP said the driver quarreled with him when he was stopped. After some time, the woman sitting with the driver came out of the car and started bashing, abusing and slapping the DSP.

Later, the DSP said the brother of the woman, serving in an important security institution, came and he, too, started yelling at him.

Sections 353, 279, 186, 504, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code were included in the FIR.

