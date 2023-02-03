US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Naveed Qamar, discusses 'bilateral ties'

Pakistan Pakistan US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Naveed Qamar, discusses 'bilateral ties'

US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Naveed Qamar, discusses ‘bilateral ties’

03 February,2023 05:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday.

During the meeting, economic cooperation, trade initiatives, and investment opportunities were discussed with mutual interest. The US ambassador defined the strong relationship between the two countries.

On the occasion, Mr Blome stated that both countries were committed to further strengthening their relationship. He also praised the efforts of the Pakistani government to enhance economic relations.

Mr Qamar expressed confidence in the current level of economic and trade cooperation, stating that Pakistan was determined to enhance two-way trade and investment opportunities.

