SC’s security beefed up after blast at Peshawar mosque

03 February,2023 05:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The security of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was increased following a deadly blast inside a mosque in the police lines area of Peshawar.

Sources said, apart from the police personnel performing their duties at the apex court, all security officials would be checked at the entrance gate. The officers would only be allowed to enter through the public gate for their appearance in the court.

Security personnel would be issued passes for entrance to the court after their formal registration. Before that, uniformed individuals used to enter the court through the lawyers' gate.

