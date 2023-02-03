Malik says country likely to receive oil from Russia by April

03 February,2023 04:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Friday commercial terms will be finalised by the end of next month and it was expected that Pakistan will start receiving oil from Russia in the month of April.

Speaking during the question hour, Mr Malik said the contract with Russia for import of oil will help Pakistan to fulfill its twenty percent crude oil import requirements.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan informed the House that work on Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Tarbela 5th extension, Harpo Hydropower project and Attabad Lake Hydropower project was underway.

He said after completion, these dams will be generating 6918 mw electricity, adding these dams will also be beneficial for the agriculture sector.

