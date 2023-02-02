Pakistan will continue efforts till just settlement of Kashmir dispute: PM

02 February,2023 10:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for achieving inalienable Right to Self-determination.

He was chairing a special meeting in Islamabad today (Thursday) to review preparations regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said entire Pakistani nation will continue its utmost efforts till just and peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute of Kashmir. He expressed regret that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were walled off following unilateral illegal move of 5th August 2019 by India.

He said that India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past 75 years, and the atrocities on Kashmiris by Indian troops have accelerated in the held territory.

Representatives from federal ministries, provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments briefed the Prime Minister regarding preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Prime Minister was briefed that to mark the day, rallies, walks, photo exhibitions, speech contests and other events will be organized across the country.

The Prime Minister directed all stakeholders concerned to work in cohesion for successful completion of preparations and celebration of the day in befitting manner.

Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Minister of Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of Information Technology Aminul Haq, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials attended the meeting.