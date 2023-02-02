In-focus

Ahsan holds PTI responsible for KP security lapse

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal blamed on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the security lapse in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing a press conference in Sindh’s provincial capital, Mr Iqbal said, “The PTI-led government failed to secure KP in 10 years.”

Mr Iqbal lashed out at his opponents, claiming that a campaign to malign the institutions was underway. Speaking of Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest, Mr Iqbal said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that lodged a case against Mr Chaudhry.

Talking about the people of Karachi, Mr Iqbal lamented, "The masses of Karachi had not given a single seat to the PML-N, but we gifted them the Green Line project, worth Rs25 billion."

He made it clear that his government was making all-out efforts to ensure the water supply in Karachi.

Speaking of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Iqbal said, "The PTI reached an agreement with the IMF."
 

