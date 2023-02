President approves Ata Elahi's appointment as AGP

02 February,2023 07:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi on Thursday gave assent to the appointment of Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as attorney general of Pakistan (AGP).

In a press release by the President office, Mr Elahi was okayed following Article 100 of the constitution and Rules of Business.

Earlier, Mansoor Usman Awan had refused to accept the role due to personal reasons.