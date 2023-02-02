PM congratulates Shazia Marri on her daughter's wedding

02 February,2023 05:47 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on his one-day trip to Karachi on Thursday, visited the Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri’s residence.

The PM congratulated Shazia Marri on her daughter’s wedding, and also gave good wishes to the newly-wed couple for their journey.

The power minister Khurram Dastagir and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah were also present.