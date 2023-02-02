Former PML-N MPA Rai Haider Ali joins PTI

Pakistan Pakistan Former PML-N MPA Rai Haider Ali joins PTI

Former PML-N MPA Rai Haider Ali joins PTI

02 February,2023 01:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Rai Haider Ali Khan had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mr Ali, who elected from PA 101- Jaranwala constituency in 2018 elections, held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence and made the announcement of leaving the PML-N. On the occasion, the former prime minister welcomed the former MPA to his party.

The development comes days after PML-N stalwart Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah joined Imran Khan-led led party. Mr Shah, who has served as minister of state for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony during the previous tenure of PML-N government from 2013-18, announced his decision at a press conference along with PTI’s top leadership - Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry - in his hometown, Bhera.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Qureshi said: "I welcome Pir Aminul Hasnat to PTI," adding that his inclusion will further strengthen the party ahead of general elections.

Read More: Noor Khan Khilji meets Imran Khan, joins PTI

The development would be blow to the PML-N as elections in Punjab draw closer following the dissolution of the provincial assembly last month.