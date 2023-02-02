IHC forms larger bench in Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan IHC forms larger bench in Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

IHC forms larger bench in Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

02 February,2023 11:41 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday formed a larger bench to hear a petition seeking his disqualification "for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White’s name in the nomination papers".

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the decision a day after Imran Khan submitted his reply in the case, arguing the petition was not admissible on legal grounds as he was not a member of the National Assembly anymore. He also raised objection over the bench, stating that Justice Aamer Farooq had already recused himself from hearing the similar case in 2018.

The petitioner, Mohammad Sajid, contended that Mr Khan had disclosed his two sons and not his alleged daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers. He sought the disqualification of the former premier under Article 62(i)(f).

During today’s hearing, petitioner was represented by his lawyer Salman Butt while the PTI chief’s counsel Salman Akram Raja did not appear in court due to his engagement in the Supreme Court.

However, Mr Raja’s assistant told IHC that a written reply had been submitted in the case, adding that the petition should be declared inadmissible as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had denotified Imran Khan, who had also resigned as MNA. He said objection had also been raised over the bench.

To which, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked he had distanced himself from the case in 2018 due to some reasons. He further said the court would confirm from the ECP about the status of Imran Khan’s public office.

Later, the chief justice said he was making a larger bench to hear the reservations of the petitioner and defendant. He adjourned the hearing till Feb 9.

'Fresh Evidence' Submitted in Previous Hearing

During the previous hearing, petitioner’s counsel Salman Aslam Butt submitted an additional document containing a declaration of Nov 18, 2004, by Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Mr Khan, regarding the guardianship of Tyrian White.

The declaration stated, “I made this declaration in support of the petition of Tyrian Jade Khan White to have Caroline White (sister of Ana-Luisa Sita White, the mother of Tyrian) appointed as guardian for Tyrian”. The declaration revealed that Jemima had refused to take up the guardianship of Tyrian Jade and suggested the name of Caroline White for it.

“I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct and that this declaration was executed this 18th day of Nov 2004 at London, England,” the declaration submitted in the IHC said.

The petitioner alleged that Mr Khan did not marry Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, the daughter of the late American business tycoon Lord Gordon White, after her father threated that he would not give a penny from his inheritance to them if they tied the knot.

Mr Sajid in his petition also explained the alleged circumstances in which Ana-Lisa, who died in 2004, nominated Jemima as guardian of her daughter. It stated that Ana-Lusia White, in her will of Feb 27, 2004, had nominated Jemima as guardian of her Tyrian Jade Khan-White before her death.

The petition further states: “Jemima Goldsmith had been the spouse of Imran Khan (1995-2004). The concealed facts stood confirmed by a judgement of paternity rendered by a superior court in California in favour of Sita White where it was held that the respondent (Imran Khan) was the father of Tyrian Jade.”