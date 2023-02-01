Imran Khan pleads IHC to quash Tyrian White case

01 February,2023 01:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dispose of a petition seeking his disqualification "for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White’s name in the nomination papers".

The PTI chief made the request in his reply submitted in line with the orders of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq who last month provided him another chance to file his response in the case.

The petitioner, Mohammad Sajid, contended that Mr Khan had disclosed his two sons and not his alleged daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers. He sought the disqualification of the former premier under Article 62(i)(f).

In his reply, the former premier argued that the case was inadmissible as he no longer held a public office, adding that the IHC had already quashed an identical petition against him. Mr Khan also indirectly raised objection over the high court bench, hearing the case, arguing that Justice Aamer Farooq could not take up the case as he had recused himself from hearing the identical case in 2018. He also highlighted that four judges of the high court had also excused from hearing the case.

While talking about the affidavit he had submitted for contesting the elections, he said the petitioner should take the matter to the relevant forum as the high court could not review it.

'Fresh Evidence' Submitted in Previous Hearing

During the previous hearing, petitioner’s counsel Salman Aslam Butt submitted an additional document containing a declaration of Nov 18, 2004, by Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Mr Khan, regarding the guardianship of Tyrian White.

The declaration stated, “I made this declaration in support of the petition of Tyrian Jade Khan White to have Caroline White (sister of Ana-Luisa Sita White, the mother of Tyrian) appointed as guardian for Tyrian”. The declaration revealed that Jemima had refused to take up the guardianship of Tyrian Jade and suggested the name of Caroline White for it.

“I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct and that this declaration was executed this 18th day of Nov 2004 at London, England,” the declaration submitted in the IHC said.

The petitioner alleged that Mr Khan did not marry Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, the daughter of the late American business tycoon Lord Gordon White, after her father threated that he would not give a penny from his inheritance to them if they tied the knot.

Mr Sajid in his petition also explained the alleged circumstances in which Ana-Lisa, who died in 2004, nominated Jemima as guardian of her daughter. It stated that Ana-Lusia White, in her will of Feb 27, 2004, had nominated Jemima as guardian of her Tyrian Jade Khan-White before her death.

The petition further states: “Jemima Goldsmith had been the spouse of Imran Khan (1995-2004). The concealed facts stood confirmed by a judgement of paternity rendered by a superior court in California in favour of Sita White where it was held that the respondent (Imran Khan) was the father of Tyrian Jade.”