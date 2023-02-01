Case of blast at Peshawar police lines mosque registered

Case of blast at Peshawar police lines mosque registered

01 February,2023 11:11 pm

(PESHAWAR) – The case of blast inside a mosque at the Peshawar police lines was registered on Wednesday.

The sections of terrorism and murder were included in the case. It was also mentioned that the blast was so powerful that the windows of the mosque collapsed and various police personnel faced martyrdom.

A terrorist attack occurred on Monday in the mosque of the police lines area of Peshawar.

At least 101 people were martyred and several other suffered injuries including many police personnel as a blast ripped through the Police Lines mosque in Peshawar.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in.

The blast said to be perpetrated by a suicide bomber took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said. "A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," Mr Khan added.



