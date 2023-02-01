Australian high commissioner calls on Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Australian high commissioner calls on Imran Khan

Australian high commissioner calls on Imran Khan

01 February,2023 10:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.



During the meeting at Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, both discussed bilateral issues while projects related to agriculture production between the two countries took centre stage.



Speaking on the occasion, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said that Australia has a close diplomatic relationship with Pakistan, and they consider mutual cooperation as a ladder for bilateral development and prosperity. The Australian government and people want peace and security in Pakistan, and the stability of democracy in Pakistan added Mr Neil.



He also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives as a result of the terrorist attack at Police Lines in Peshawar.



Meanwhile, the PTI supremo said his party values relations and cooperation with Australia, and also vowed to work together to counter environmental issues. He added that equal development is the right and of all nations, developed countries have to play their role in supporting these countries to defeat poverty and climate change issues.



“The standard of distinction between developed and developing countries is the rule of law, Tehreek-e-Insaf has made the very clear concept of the rule of law the key point of its political struggle,” added Imran Khan.