Punjab governor dilly-dallying on elections date

01 February,2023 08:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman on Wednesday refused to give date for elections in the province.

In his letters written to the ECP, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, and PTI parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar, the governor said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should hold consultation with all stakeholders beforehand.

He also asked the electoral watchdog to consult stakeholders regarding the economic and security situation before announcing a date to hold elections across the province.