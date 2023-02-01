Nasir Shah accuses Imran Khan of having soft corner for terrorists

Nasir Shah accuses Imran Khan of having soft corner for terrorists

01 February,2023 08:12 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah launched on Wednesday a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter used to have soft corner for the terrorists.

Speaking to media, Mr Shah recalled the PPP’s triumph in recent local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. Mr Shah said, “The masses of Sindh denounced the PTI.” He also held responsible Imran-led PTI for the current situation.

Regarding the performance of the coalition government, Mr Shah stated, “We were not focused on political gains, but rather, putting in all our efforts to bring the country out of its difficult situation.”

