PM Shehbaz for deepening strategic cooperation with China

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz for deepening strategic cooperation with China

PM Shehbaz for deepening strategic cooperation with China

01 February,2023 06:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan wanted to deepen strategic cooperation with China.

The PM, at a meeting with a delegation of the China Nuclear Corporation, said he would inaugurate K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi tomorrow. “The addition of K-3 power plant will increase the electricity generated using nuclear means to 2200 MegaWatts (MW)”, he added. China, he said, had extended helping hand to Pakistan trough every thick and thin as evidenced by the China Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) key role in helping Pakistan curb the electricity shortfall.

The delegation comprised of vice-chairman China Atomic Energy Authority Liu Jing, Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) of the Chinese embassy, and others.

