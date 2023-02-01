PML-N will steer country out of quagmire, promises Maryam Nawaz

01 February,2023 06:24 pm

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz says the "gang of five" has reached its logical end and her party will steer the country out of problems.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Wednesday, she said saving the country from the gang of five was the PML-N’s responsibility whether it’s Imran Khan, Asif Saeed Khosa, ex-CJ Saqib Nisar or two of his props.

Maryam, while mentioning zero load shedding during her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, stressed that the PML-N was making Pakistan stand on its feet again. She said the sugar was sold at Rs50 per kg during the PML-N supremo’s tenure.

Turning her guns towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, the PML-N chief organiser said the incumbent government was bound to increase the price of petrol due to Imran Khan’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She claimed that the PML-N government had saved Pakistan from the brink of devastation. "It was easy for us to go to the polls, but instead we chose the difficult path to bring the country back on track," she added.

“Those who think the PML-N is afraid of going into elections should know that we are in the field. I promise you that we will not only contest the next elections but will secure sweeping victory,” Maryam said.

Maryam urged party workers to become a voice of PM Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif on social media. Nawaz Sharif crushed terrorists with operation Zarb-e-Azb but the terrorism had once again resurfaced.

“Come and register yourself with the party. Here is the QR Code. You can join our social media,” Maryam Nawaz asked the youths to become the voice for Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz sharif. She also practically displayed that how registration could be done for membership of the party’s whatsapp groups.

