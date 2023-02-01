Noor Alam wants COAS to brief NA over rising terrorist activities

Pakistan Pakistan Noor Alam wants COAS to brief NA over rising terrorist activities

People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were always on the front lines against terrorism: Khan

01 February,2023 01:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Noor Alam Khan, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, has criticised the incumbent coalition government for rising terrorism in the country, saying that unless there is bloodshed in Lahore or Punjab, no one will take it seriously.

Speaking during the session of the National Assembly, Noor Alam said at least 100 people were martyred in his city’s red zone. "For the past 25-30 years, we have only condemned the attacks, but who is responsible for this terrorism in the country?" he asked.

The dissident PTI lawmaker said he was not allowed by security personnel to enter the Red Zone area in Peshawar without proving his identity. "I am stopped even if I am in official vehicle, I feel humiliated and consider myself a second-class citizen of Pakistan", he lamented.

"Afghans are roaming everywhere, and Pakistanis are facing difficulties and are being asked to show their identity cards," he claimed.

Mr Khan further said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were always on the front lines against terrorism. KP people were being martyred on a daily basis while the assembly members were busy gossiping, he added.

He said, "We are dying because of your policies, and you should have called the Chief of Army Staff to brief the house on who was carrying out terror activities in the country."

"I want to ask the question to this house and the owners of the country: What is being done with us? What is our sin?"

He said the economy is in tatters, the US dollar had reached Rs275, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar refuses to attend the assembly session.