CNG stations reopen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan

The city administration had closed the CNG stations from Jan 1, 2023 to Jan 31, 2023.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reopened on Wednesday after a gap of a month.

The city administration had closed the CNG stations from Jan 1, 2023 to Jan 31, 2023 in a bid to secure gas supplies for domestic use.

The decision was taken on the guidelines issued by provincial home department aiming at uninterrupted supply of gas to the domestic consumers.

