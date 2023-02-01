CNG stations reopen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

01 February,2023 11:01 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reopened on Wednesday after a gap of a month.

The city administration had closed the CNG stations from Jan 1, 2023 to Jan 31, 2023 in a bid to secure gas supplies for domestic use.

The decision was taken on the guidelines issued by provincial home department aiming at uninterrupted supply of gas to the domestic consumers.