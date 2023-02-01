LHC orders to open restaurants till 11pm

Pakistan Pakistan LHC orders to open restaurants till 11pm

Home delivery service has been allowed till 12:30pm.

01 February,2023 10:06 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed to open the restaurants till 11pm.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the written order of the previous hearing in the smog case according to which home delivery service has been allowed till 12:30pm.

The court further directed the traffic police to provide telephone numbers for traffic information regarding traffic jams and issued a written order on the petitions of Haroon Farooq and others.