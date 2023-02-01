White House condemns in suicide bombing at mosque in Peshawar

01 February,2023 07:37 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The United States condemns the suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar that killed at least 100 people and wounded hundreds more, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Tuesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar with reports today that the death toll has now risen to 100 people," Watson said in a statement. "This is tragic and heartbreaking news, and we extend our deep condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Terrorism is indefensible and the targeting of worshipers unconscionable, Watson added.

The US stands ready to support Pakistan in efforts to recover and rebuild, Watson said.

