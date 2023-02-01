Police thwart terrorists attack on Makerwal police station

Pakistan Pakistan Police thwart terrorists attack on Makerwal police station

Police thwart terrorists attack on Makerwal police station

01 February,2023 12:28 am

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – Police on Tuesday thwarted a terrorist attack on Makerwal police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali.

According to sources, a group of armed terrorists attacked the police station but were forced to flee after an exchange of heavy gunfire.

Elite force and rescue teams have been dispatched to spot. DPO Mianwali Muhammad Naveed has also arrived at the scene with additional force. An emergency has also been declared at the district headquarters hospital.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar spoke to the SHO Makarwal on telephone and applauded him and his team on the bravery.

He said that the terrorists should be chased down and taken to their logical end. Dr Usman also directed the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Elite Force and Special Branch to fully support Mianwali police.

On the other hand, interim Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the Makarwal police for thwarting terrorist attack.