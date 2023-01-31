In-focus

Former PTI lawmaker Uzma Kardar joins PML-N

Former PTI lawmaker Uzma Kardar joins PML-N

Pakistan

Former PTI lawmaker Uzma Kardar joins PML-N

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Uzma Kardar, a former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, joined on Tuesday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting the party’s senior vice president, Maryam Nawaz.

Ms Kardar made the announcement on her Twitter, saying, "After meeting with Ms Nawaz, I had joined the PML-N."

In 2020, the PTI Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability had taken a major decision and terminated the basic party membership of Ms Kardar.

In this regard, the PTI s Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability had issued a written order stating that as a member of the Provincial Assembly, her attitude was not appropriate and she did not deserve the position. Therefore, the basic party membership of Ms Kardar had been terminated.”
 

  

Related Topics
Maryam Nawaz
PTI
PML (N)
Pakistan Politics



Related News