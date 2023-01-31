Former PTI lawmaker Uzma Kardar joins PML-N

Former PTI lawmaker Uzma Kardar joins PML-N

31 January,2023 08:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Uzma Kardar, a former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, joined on Tuesday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting the party’s senior vice president, Maryam Nawaz.

Ms Kardar made the announcement on her Twitter, saying, "After meeting with Ms Nawaz, I had joined the PML-N."

In 2020, the PTI Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability had taken a major decision and terminated the basic party membership of Ms Kardar.

In this regard, the PTI s Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability had issued a written order stating that as a member of the Provincial Assembly, her attitude was not appropriate and she did not deserve the position. Therefore, the basic party membership of Ms Kardar had been terminated.”

