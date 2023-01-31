Anti-corruption pens letter for putting former PA secretary's name on ECL

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti faced another proceeding from the anti-corruption body as the institution had written a letter to the Punjab interior department for putting his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The copy of the written letter was also sent to the Director General Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt with allegations that the former secretary took bribe of millions of rupees.

The department also added that it was probable that the former secretary might leave the country fearing his arrest. The institution asked the Punjab interior department to contact with the federal interior ministry for the purpose of putting the mentioned person name on the ECL.



