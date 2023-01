10 of family fall ill after taking toxic food in Hangu

31 January,2023 07:50 pm

HANGU (Dunya News) – Ten of the family, including children, fell ill after consuming poisonous food in Hangu.



Rescue 1122 officials shifted all the family members to the DHQ Hospital Hangu where they were said to be in stable condition. While the police after taking statements from family members have started the investigation.