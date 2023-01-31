Peshawar blast: Punjab sends medical teams to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

31 January,2023 11:07 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The caretaker Punjab government on Tuesday dispatched medical teams to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration in treatment of people injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Police Lines area of Peshawar.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has sent the teams in line with the directives of interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He also held a telephonic conversation with Dr Amir Khan of the Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital and offered to provide assistance.

A team of the Jinnah Hospital’s burn unit, which is being led by Prof Kamran Khalid, has left for Peshawar where they will provide treatment to the injured people. The Punjab government will provide medicine and other medical facilities to the victims.

On Monday, a suicide bomber, who was standing in the first row when Zuhr prayers were being offered in the mosque, blew himself up. The blast was powerful enough that a part of the mosque caved in, leaving several worshippers stranded under the rubble.

The death toll in the deadly attack has surged to 87 while causalities could surge as efforts are underway to recover people stuck in the rubble since Monday afternoon.

The terrorist attack, which has been claimed by a banned outfit, was widely condemned by the local politicians and world leaders.