ECP to announce verdict on Shujaat's PML-Q president status today

The electoral watchdog reserved its decision in August last year.

31 January,2023 10:53 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict on Tuesday on the issue of removing Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The electoral watchdog reserved its decision in August last year after Mr Hussain approached the electoral watchdog after Parvez Elahi’s group had decided to remove Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top slots.

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the petition. In his argument, the counsel for Hussain, said that a person ceased to be the party s president only in two cases, either he quits or dies.