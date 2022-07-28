PML-Q removed Chaudhry Shujaat as party president

PML-Q removed Chaudhry Shujaat as party president

28 July,2022 09:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.

The party also removed Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of General Secretary.

Sources privy to the matter said a meeting of the PML-Q central working committee was held, which was chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold new party elections in ten days.

For inter-party elections, a 5-member Election Commission was established. While Jahangir A Joja will be the Election Commissioner.

