FMs of Pakistan, Russia hold talks on economic, energy cooperation

FM Bilawal held delegation level talks with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

31 January,2023 05:50 am

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held delegation level talks with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday and covered the entire range of bilateral relations with a special focus on trade and economic relations, energy cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister is on his maiden visit to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart.

According to the Foreign Office, noting the multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, education, culture, security and counter-terrorism. They also agreed on the importance of regular high-level exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the regional situation, especially in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari apprised Foreign Minister Lavrov on Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He briefed the Russian delegation on Pakistan’s perspective on stability and security in South Asia and gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The two sides also reviewed cooperation within various multilateral institutions including United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

