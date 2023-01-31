President Alvi strongly condemns Peshawar mosque bomb attack

31 January,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi Monday strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

In a message of condolence, the President expressed grief and sorrow for the worshippers who were martyred due to the suicide attack in the mosque during the prayers. Those who carried out suicide attack on the Muslims were the enemies of Islam, humanity and Pakistan, he added.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was determined against terrorism and such terrorist activities could not waver resolve of the Pakistani nation.

The Pakistani nation stood with its security forces for the complete annihilation of the terrorists, he added.

He underlined the need for joint and far reaching steps to root out terrorism from the country.

He said all schools of thought would have to work together to eradicate the extremist ideology of terrorists.

"Islam does not allow the barbaric killings of citizens and suicide attacks," he said adding such terrorist acts were against the teachings of Islam.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of higher ranks in Jannah for the martyred and patience for the heirs of the victims.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

