LHC fixes plea for hearing against Imran Khan's removal as PTI chief

Imran Khan says ECP was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as PTI chairperson.

28 January,2023 11:31 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea against proceedings by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove him as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman for hearing on January 30.

During the previous hearing, the high court issued a stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as PTI Chairman.

In his petition filed before the high court, the former premier maintained that the electoral watchdog was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as PTI chairperson. It furthered that the ECP had issued the notice “illegally”.

The ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.