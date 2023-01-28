Foreign agencies can attempt to kill Imran Khan, says Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Foreign agencies can attempt to kill Imran Khan, says Rana Sanaullah

The federal minister claimed that the PTI Chief was running campaign to make Pakistan default.

28 January,2023 11:01 am

LONDON (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said he wants to warn Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that some foreign agencies may make an attempt to assassinate him.

Speaking to the media in London, PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan is a liar and accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of a conspiracy to kill is a propaganda against political opponents. Such statements can be a threat to Imran Khan’s life as some foreign agencies can make an attempt to kill him as Mr Khan has already blamed others for a conspiracy to assassinate him, he added.

The federal minister claimed that the PTI Chief was running campaign to make Pakistan default.

A day earlier, the PTI supremo had alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari of making a Plan-C to assassinate him after failure to execute Plans A and B. He also alleged that the former president had given money to a terrorist outfit.

Mr Khan said, “I am telling the nation that they will again attempt to assassinate me", adding that he would once again be among the public as soon as he recovers.