Karachi: Mohammadi Goth cardboard factory collapses
Pakistan
No lives were lost during factory's destruction after fire damaged building, fire department officials
KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the Ahsanabad Mohammadi Goth neighborhood of the provincial capital a cardboard factory collapsed.
Officials from the fire department said that the fire started at the damaged plant last night around 8 pm as a result of which the company s products were burned.
The representatives of the fire department told Dunya News that no lives were lost during the factory s destruction.