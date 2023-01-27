Karachi: Mohammadi Goth cardboard factory collapses

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi: Mohammadi Goth cardboard factory collapses

No lives were lost during factory's destruction after fire damaged building, fire department officials

27 January,2023 06:19 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the Ahsanabad Mohammadi Goth neighborhood of the provincial capital a cardboard factory collapsed.

Officials from the fire department said that the fire started at the damaged plant last night around 8 pm as a result of which the company s products were burned.

The representatives of the fire department told Dunya News that no lives were lost during the factory s destruction.

