Punjab's Parliamentary & Legal Affairs Secretary changed

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab's Parliamentary & Legal Affairs Secretary changed

Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Secretary for Higher Education, given additional portfolio

27 January,2023 01:10 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab s Secretary for Parliamentary & Legal Affairs Akhtar Javed has been changed.

Secretary for Higher Education Ahmed Raza Sarwar has been given additional portfolio of Secretary of Law.

Services & General Administration Department (S & GAD) has issued a notification in this regard.