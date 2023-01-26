President holds back-to-back meetings with Imran Khan within hours

Pakistan Pakistan President holds back-to-back meetings with Imran Khan within hours

President met Imran Khan twice.

26 January,2023 10:46 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi held two back-to-back meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to discuss rapidly changing political situation of the country.

During the meeting, concerns were expressed over delay in announcement of election date by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors.

On Wednesday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was taken into custody in the wee hours after he was booked under sections 153A, 506 and 124 A of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Umer Hameed.

The sudden arrest of Mr Chaudhry has angered the PTI leaders who warned of launching countrywide protests and moving court against it.