Two minors killed, as many injured in gas explosion

26 January,2023 09:35 am

TAXILA (Web Desk) – Two minors lost their lives and two people got injured when a fire erupted due to gas leakage in a house in Mohalla Siddiuqueabad Dhok Paracha area of Taxila on Thursday.

The rescue teams reached the scene and extinguished the fire. The bodies of the deceased and the injured people were shifted to the nearby hospital through ambulance.

Along with the two minors deceased, the mother and the grandfather were injured. The boys were identified as Sadees (4) and Owais (5).

