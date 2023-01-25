Four minors killed in blast triggered by gas leakage

25 January,2023 10:08 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Four children were killed in a blast caused by gas leakage at a residential property in Kharotabad area in Quetta.

Sources said the deceased children were aged between 2 to 10 years. Two women were also reported to be injured. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the BMC Hospital.

This is the second such incident in Quetta, as a couple of days back, seven people were killed including five kids in a blast followed by gas leakage.

