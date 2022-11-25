4000 Pakistanis unemployed despite having PhDs

25 November,2022 11:02 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Even though a large number of posts are lying vacant in various sectors, almost 4000 PhDs are still jobless, reveals a HEC report.



The report further states that the largest university in Pakistan alone, the University of the Punjab, requires 953 PhDs to carry on their PhD programs, but only 662 are working, leaving a gap of 291 slots.



Moreover, disproportionality was found between the number of teachers and students in 268 PhD programmes out of 869, a 2021 HEC survey suggested.



The online job portal of the HEC suggests that only 642 researchers have enrolled on a job portal created particularly for PhD scholars. Out of them, 358 have been appointed under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs programme for one year. It is pertinent to mention that the universities appoint fresh PhDs for one year only.



The HEC rules state that three full-time PhD teachers are required to run a PhD program in a department, and one teacher can supervise five students at a time.