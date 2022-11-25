Sanaullah asks PTI to postpone tomorrow’s gathering as Imran’s life under threat

Pakistan Pakistan Sanaullah asks PTI to postpone tomorrow’s gathering as Imran’s life under threat

Sanaullah asks PTI to postpone tomorrow’s gathering as Imran’s life under threat

25 November,2022 04:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunuya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone tomorrow’s gathering as former prime minister Imran Khan’s life under threat.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the interior minister said that there are the reports from the agencies that Imran life’s is under threat, adding that there is still time for Imran Khan to postpone his march. He claimed the march is being staged to create the situation of the political stability and economic catastrophe.

Rana claimed that Imran will not get the date of elections from Rawalpindi, adding that the day – November 26 – was fixed for a specific reason for long march. He added that the establishment will not play its role to give him [Imran] date for the elections as now – the matter gets old.

Claiming that Imran Khan cannot be successful by any means, Rana advised Imran to come and sit with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership – Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akthar Mengal, Khalid Magsi – Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Rana further said, “If you [Imran] wants to meet with Nawaz and PM Shehbaz, hopefully they would not refuse to meet you. if you need any sort of help in this regard, I will be there for you to help as I am your – political – opponent, not enemy.

Suggesting the PTI chief to come back and be a part of the parliament, Sanaullah said that if he [Imran] is looking for the elections date, so it is better for him to come and sit with the politicians as the decisions could change only when the politicians sit together.

Govt vows to block any unconstitutional act as PTI ready for Rawalpindi power show

Earlier, the federal government has decided to thwart any unconstitutional act that the Imran Khan-led PTI might be planning as it all set to stage a rally in Rawalpindi on November 26.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to review the security situation amid the long march.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju, Federal Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Moazzam Jah, KP Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, and othersk.

The participants of the meeting assured the interior ministry that they would support the Centre completely if PTI launches an attack on the federation.

The interior minister said that the provincial governments are constitutional bound to block the illegal act by a political party.

He said that the federation and provincial governments should join hands to prevent any unconstitutional move.

PTI Gets Conditional Permission for Rawalpindi Rally

The deputy commission of Rawalpindi has granted conditional permission to PTI for holding a power shows against the government in Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted his party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi march” towards Islamabad until 26 as he aims at putting pressure on the government for fresh elections in the country.

The notification, which lists 56 conditions for holding the rally, said that the PTI is allowed to stage a public gathering in the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi.

The DC said that the Faizabad should be vacated on the night of November 26 as the England team is set to reach Rawalpindi for the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

The Imran Khan-led party has been directed to use the prescribed routes for the rally, while the PTI chief has been barred from using sunroof car before and after the public gathering.

As per the notification, Imran Khan has been asked to use bullet-proof stage while addressing the gathering in Rawalpindi. It has also barred the PTI workers and supporters from staying in the Allama Iqbal Park.

Saying the jalsa administration will be responsible for any loss of life during the gathering, the notification said that the use of drone cameras will not be allowed.

No Permission for Helicopter Landing

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar revealed that the administration of Islamabad has not granted permission for the landing of former premier Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground on November 26.

Taking to Twitter, he claimed that the authorities had not provided any reason for rejecting the request, adding that the Islamabad administration’s move will increase the threats to Khan’s life.

Roads Sealed

Authorities have sealed the Faizabad flyover that connects the twin cities from all the four sides. The move has created trouble for commuters due to traffic jams on

Rawalpindi’s Double Road, Rawalpindi-Murree Road, IJP road and other connecting routes.

Traffice police said that people, who wants to enter the capital city, can use old airport road and Stadium Road.

Furthermore, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk has been closed for entering the Red zone as Margalla Road, Ayub Chow and Sarena Chowk have been prescribed as alternate routes.

‘I am coming out in this condition for you’: Imran Khan tells supporters

A day earlier, Imran Khan issued a video message, urging all party workers and supporters to participate in the November 26 rally.

“I am coming out in this condition for you, and all of you should reach Rawalpindi for me on November,” said Khan, who is recovering from bullets wounds he sustained after being shot in the leg during PTI long march near Wazirabad.

Saying justice ensures real freedom, he said that PTI will continue his struggle until Pakistan gets real freedom.









