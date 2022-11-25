Pakistan reports 30 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

25 November,2022 11:43 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,575,039. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,630 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 30 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 6,953 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 30 persons tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.43 percent.