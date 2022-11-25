Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as new COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

According to the notification, both the officers will continue to serve for three years

25 November,2022 10:30 am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government notified on Friday General Asim Munir as next Chief of Army Staff and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), both the officers will continue to serve for three years.

The retirement of outging army chief General Qamar Javed has also been notified.

The elevation of COAS-designate Asim Munir to the rank of four-star general and HIS appointment as the next army chief will be applicable from November 29, 2022.

The promotions and appointments of the senior officers follow the application of relevant aritcles of the Constitution of Pakistan and Section 8-A and 8-D of Pakistan Army Act.