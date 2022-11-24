In-focus

PM felicitates Anwar Ibrahim on taking oath as Malaysian PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended heartiest felicitations to Anwar Ibrahim on taking oath of office as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“I look forward to working closely with him [Anwar Ibrahim] to further deepen the longstanding fraternal ties between our two friendly countries,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account. 

