President, PM laud services of outgoing CJCSC for country's defence

24 November,2022 06:31 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The President commended General Nadeem Raza s services for the country s defence. He also expressed his best wishes for the retiring general.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister applauded General Nadeem s services for the institution of Army and further strengthening the country s defence.

Shehbaz Sharif said we are proud of his services for the country. He also expressed his best wishes for the retiring general.