Section 144 extended in Islamabad

24 November,2022 05:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The implementation of Section 144 has been extended in the federal capital on Thursday.

The notification of the implementation of Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Islamabad, which states it is prohibited for more than five – or five persons – to gather. As per the notification, Section 144 will also be imposed in the new areas of the Red Zone – Fourth Avenue, Khyaban-i-Iqbal will also form part of the Red Zone.

Asad Umar briefed on potential terrorism risks during long march

The Interior Ministry briefed Asad Umar on the potential risks of terrorism in the PTI’s long march.

The letter was sent to Asad Umar, and it mentions recent terrorist activities, adding that the extremists’ group could carry out the terrorist attack and target the PTI’s long march. The letter further stated that the terrorist activities may include "external factors".

The letter also stated that a suicide attack or bomb blast could occur during the public gathering, asking the public gathering in Rawalpindi to be postponed.

