Army Chief’s appointment: Imran directs President Alvi to review summary as per constitution

Pakistan Pakistan Army Chief’s appointment: Imran directs President Alvi to review summary as per constitution

Army Chief’s appointment: Imran directs President Alvi to review summary as per constitution

24 November,2022 04:46 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed President Arif Alvi to review the summary of the Army Chief’s appointment as per constitution and law.

Sources privy to the matter said that President Alvi called on Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, where both the leaders shared their views on several matters – including the COAS’ appointment. During the meeting, President Alvi also briefed Imran on the summary – related to the COAS’ appointment –sent on the behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In response to this, the PTI chairman directed the President to review the summary over the Army Chief’s appointment as per law and the constitution.

Earlier, the president departed from Nur Khan Airbase thorugh a chartered plane to meet the PTI chairman after the federal government’s announcement of the appointment of new army chief and the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee.

Meanwhile, a consultative meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has started under the chairmanship of PTI supremo Imran Khan at Zaman Park.

Along with other party members, the senior leaders of PTI including Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry are also present on the occasion.

President will consult me on summary for Army Chief’s appointment: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that President Dr Arif Alvi will discuss matters relating to summary for appointment of Army Chief.

Speaking to a private channel on Wednesday, he said that he is in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi on matters pertaining to summary for appointment of Army Chief.

Imran Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultation with a fugitive on Army Chief’s appointment and he is the chairman of a party and the President will surely talk to him over the summary.

The former PM said, “If someone thinks that he will bring his army chief to unleash violence, then the nation will stand against him, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was fully involved in the Wazirabad attack and Nawaz Sharif would also know but it is now up to Tasnim Haider how the police would present evidence in the court.”