Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir?

Pakistan Pakistan Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir?

Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir?

24 November,2022 03:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The recently designated army chief – Lieutenant General Hafiz Asim Munir – is the senior most general in the list of army officers. After completing his training from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and Officers Training School Mangla, he joined the Pakistan Army.

During training, Lt Gen Asim Munir was awarded with the sword of honour for showing best performance. Also, he is the recipient of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Asim Munir is Hafiz-e-Quran who memorised the Quran during his posting in Saudi Arabia as Lt Colonel.

After training, Asim Munir commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment. Lt-Gen Munir commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under Gen Bajwa, who was then Commander X Corps.

Gen Asim remained the Force Commander in the Northern Areas in 2014 and also worked as the director-general Military Intelligence in 2017.

After getting promoted to the rank of a three-star general in 2018, Asim Munir was appointed director-general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was then appointed the Corps Commander Gujranwala in June 2019. He has been serving as Quartermaster General in the General Headquarters (GHQ) since October 2021.

Lt Gen Asim Munir appointed army chief

Earlier, the coalition government decided to appoint Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on Twitter, saying the premier had made the choice while exercising his constitutional powers. She further said that Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza had been picked as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Speaking to the media minutes after the announcement was made, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the “advice” had been forwarded to President Arif Alvi.

He said that all matters had been settled according to the law and the Constitution, calling on the nation to refrain from viewing it through a “political lens”.

He expressed the hope that the president would not make the appointment “controversial” and would endorse the advice of the premier.

Lt General Asim Munir is the senior most officer after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and is currently serving as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army.

